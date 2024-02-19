ALEXANDER PARKER: Who is really to blame for ‘gas-shedding’?
Planning to wait for the industry to shake off its cronyist torpor was a grave dereliction of duty to shareholders
19 February 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 19 February 2024 - 10:06
The lowest temperature I have ever experienced was -24°C. This was according to the car I was driving in northern Sweden, just shy of the Arctic Circle, on a blindingly beautiful January morning.
But that’s nothing like the cold the oil and gas industry is feeling in SA right now. Last week Business Day reported that unless some kind of intervention was made within four months, heavy users of liquefied natural gas (LNG) would hit a “day zero” scenario...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.