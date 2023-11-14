SA drives tie-up of three state-owned petroleum entities in draft law
14 November 2023 - 19:42
SA is pushing ahead with its plans to boost its fledgling upstream petroleum sector by proposing a new bill that will create a state-owned company to manage the country’s oil and gas resources and interests.
The bill, which was released for public comment on Tuesday, seeks to merge three existing state-owned entities — IGas, PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund — into a single entity, the SA National Petroleum Company (SANPC)...
