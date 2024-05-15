MAMOKETE LIJANE: Concerns about state of post-election SA misplaced
Investors are anxious about election outcomes, but the discussion conflates two types of worries
15 May 2024 - 05:00
We are going into elections at a time when SA’s listed assets are under-owned. The primary reason for this is a lack of growth, which has depressed earnings and created a debt sustainability problem.
To unlock value, growth must be revived and this is being done. There is sufficient traction in economic reforms and the SA growth story to attract investment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.