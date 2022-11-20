Black participation in petroleum industry should be enhanced in bill, MPs advised

The JSE tracked European and US markets firmer on Friday
Contagion that follows first investor alarm reveals illusion that all assets are self-fulfilling prophecies
Exploration costs are likely to exclude the previously disadvantaged, an industry body says
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Website says the broker is regulated in the US, UK, Cyprus and SA
Data on the consumer inflation rate will be released on Wednesday, with PPI due the next day
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
The deal is an acknowledgment that richer nations are responsible to the developing world for the harm caused by rising temperatures
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
The exorbitant cost of petroleum exploration is likely to exclude black participants unless the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill is amended to allow them a “carried interest”, an industry body said on Friday.
A carried interest frees its holder from bearing the upfront costs of exploration and production that are borne by the holder of the petroleum right. The holder of the carried interest will only contribute to the costs once revenue from production begins to flow...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Black participation in petroleum industry should be enhanced in bill, MPs advised
Exploration costs are likely to exclude the previously disadvantaged, an industry body says
The exorbitant cost of petroleum exploration is likely to exclude black participants unless the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill is amended to allow them a “carried interest”, an industry body said on Friday.
A carried interest frees its holder from bearing the upfront costs of exploration and production that are borne by the holder of the petroleum right. The holder of the carried interest will only contribute to the costs once revenue from production begins to flow...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.