GRACELIN BASKARAN: Turning economy around will require network industry interventions
Study reveals collapse of electricity, transport and water sectors is crippling long-term growth
23 November 2023 - 05:00
In a study published by Harvard Growth Lab last week Ricardo Hausmann, one of the world’s leading economists, asked an important question about SA: “Why is the economy growing far slower than any reasonable comparator countries?”
It is important to note upfront that this was not simply a Harvard report produced from afar — there were contributions from a range of SA’s most prominent academics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.