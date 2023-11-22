JUSTICE MALALA: Behind the ANC’s mask
Destructive policies are forced on the ruling party by groupings that are not even on the ballot paper
22 November 2023 - 06:00
It’s a good thing that Ricardo Hausmann, the eminent economics professor and head of Harvard University’s Growth Lab, said what he said last week: South Africa will stay doggedly on the road to collapse unless it scraps the ANC’s cadre deployment and dumps BEE as we’ve practised it.
He was not saying anything new. Every South African knows that the collapse of Transnet, Eskom, SAA, our municipalities, and so much else, is because of these twin troubles. Just say “Jacob Zuma and Dudu Myeni at SAA” and you’ve told the whole story...
