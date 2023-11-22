RICARDO HAUSMANN: Growth through inclusion: the key to unlocking SA’s economic potential
It is crucial to leverage human capabilities, knowledge, assets and natural endowment fully
In the face of SA’s challenges — slowing growth, high unemployment, deep-seated inequality and mounting fiscal problems — it becomes evident that these are not isolated issues but symptoms of a single plague: a collapse in state capacity.
In addition, persistent spatial exclusion, a more structural player in this narrative, compounds the plight of many, leaving regions and people away from economic opportunities. Our new report, which follows a two-year research engagement by Harvard University’s Growth Lab in the US, explores how these factors are interconnected and recommends strategies to mitigate or reverse their impact on the economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.