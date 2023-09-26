JONATHAN COOK: Creating heritage is every business leader’s responsibility
Seize the opportunities because there is no merit in looking backwards to a golden age that never was
26 September 2023 - 05:02
SA’s Heritage Day on Sunday was another opportunity to celebrate the wisdom of those who brought us freedom and democracy. They turned Shaka Day, a potentially divisive commemoration of the creator of the Zulu nation, into an occasion for national unity — even if the most uniting symbol we have found is the braai.
Celebrating the heritage left by our heroes inevitably raises the question of what legacy the current lot in charge will leave as heritage for future generations. From that depressing thought, the next step is for each of us to consider the legacy we will leave. ..
