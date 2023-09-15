ANTHONY BUTLER: Lacking zing, opposition parties need to deal with key voter concerns
A focus on unemployment, crime and corruption would bring more votes
There is a lot to like about opposition parties in SA. The DA has open leadership elections and transparent candidate selection processes. The EFF has bluntly stated policy positions. Even smaller parties hold the governing party accountable for its actions and criticise abuses of power. Together, these parties counterbalance the ANC and contribute to the vitality of a democratic society.
While this situation is preferable to the personalised politics and fragmented party systems that prevail in many other countries, there is little sign that opposition parties can actually evict the ANC in 2024. This is puzzling because it is sometimes difficult to see how the ANC could do a worse job of governing the country. ..
