KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Heritage can be used to spearhead transformation

Selina Siko and Reetsang Polori celebrate heritage day at the Lesedi Cultural Village near Johannesburg, September 23 2023. Picture. THAPELO MOREBUDI
Cultural heritage is meaningful to every country’s sustainable development as it has the potential to help shape society, the economy and the polity. This cultural heritage should be used to reignite our value system in a society where there is a vast moral decay, especially in our polity where people entrusted with power to look after public resources are stealing them with impunity.
We have a duty to change how people think about cultural heritage and modernise it to fit our current times. Cultural heritage should not be celebrated only during the month of September. We have to celebrate our cultural heritage daily and use it to create economic growth where we are staying.
I live close to a place that used to be a twin capital of the Bahurutshe people, who are found in the area now called Zeerust/Lehurutshe or Marico, in the North West. The twin capital cities were Kaditshwene (a place where there were a lot of baboons) and Tshweenyane (a baby baboon). The sacred sites and the most important aspects of these historical places are not only neglected by us, but also they are now on land that is privately owned by individual farmers.
This world-renowned cultural location was declared an official heritage site in the past decade, but is in a sorry state. There is little economic activity, including tourism. The place is neglected, and few South Africans even know about it.
It would be unfair to limit our heritage only to memories of the clothes and food our forefathers and foremothers wore and ate. As we celebrate our cultural heritage we need to relearn our ancestors’ value systems and apply them to our modern world. Our ancestors practised ubuntu, and we too need to develop a stronger sense of conscience and compassion to change the poor living state of our people.
Cultural heritage should not be about regress or backwardness, where we spend time wearing animal skins or preparing the dishes our ancestors used to enjoy. It should be about progress and development, as some more progressive countries are doing — using their cultural heritage to transform their societies for the better. SA should begin to use its cultural heritage as an economic asset.
It is imperative that we instil ubuntu throughout our government ... so that we can be led by people who have compassion and conscience rather than self-centred people who are only concerned with their own stomachs and pockets.
There is no doubt that cultural heritage can play a pivotal role in terms of sustainable development in our local communities’ economic growth through increased levels of tourism, which provides local job and business opportunities. Cultural heritage also gives a national identity or brand to the country, a unique symbol that helps market the country on the global stage, to attract not only tourists but foreign investment to the country.
As the current inhabitants of the land we should draw inspiration from our forebears on how to sustain the environment so that it is preserved for the next generations. Our ancestors had creative ways in which they looked after the planet while at the same time engaging in sustainable economic activities. For instance, the world is finally waking up to the importance of using only renewable energy, as our ancestors did, rather than the fossil fuels that are damaging the planet.
It is imperative that we instil ubuntu throughout our government, including departments, agencies and municipalities, so that we can be led by people who have compassion and conscience rather than self-centred people who are only concerned with their own stomachs and pockets.
Cultural heritage is significant to every group of people as it is based on how their ancestors managed their societal affairs to live in a more harmonious environment. It is against this backdrop that modern society should draw wisdom and inspiration from the older generations.
Modern communities in SA face common problems such as skyrocketing unemployment, abject poverty, violent crime, illiteracy and increasing levels of school dropout, abuse of alcohol and drugs, the government’s inability to deliver the most basic services, teenage pregnancy and many others. While we cannot live in the past, we can gain by emulating how our ancestors used to manage their affairs.
• Mokgatlhe is an independent political analyst and writer based in the North West.
