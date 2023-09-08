EDITORIAL: A culture of servant leadership is sorely lacking
Besides their R2.47m annual packages, cabinet ministers enjoy perks such as VIP protection, car allowances and free accommodation
08 September 2023 - 05:00
Opposition parties have made a great fuss about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to make good on his 2018 promise to subject his cabinet ministers to lifestyle audits, but they are missing the point.
Any corrupt minister wily enough to rise through the political ranks can easily put their ill-gotten gains into a friend or relative’s name, reducing the likelihood that the audits will net any big fish. A far bigger issue is the ruling party’s failure to instil a culture of servant leadership among an executive that sees fit to spend public funds on their own creature comforts at will...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.