ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The economic outlook for our grandchildren looks bleak
Human progress is slowing to a crawl, as world-changing inventions taper off in frequency
There is more than enough pessimism out there about our collective future as communities, a society and a species. As stimulating a topic as this may be, an in-depth discussion of the threats to our species is for another time.
A snapshot of the global political economy provides the basis for this pessimism. There are threats of global inflation, dedollarisation, recurrent tensions among powerhouses — notably the US and China, but also between Brics and the rest — military conflict in parts of Africa, Western Asia and the war in Ukraine, appropriately described by economist Branko Milanovic as a “continental war between two Eurasian powers”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.