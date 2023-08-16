Opposition parties are shooting for the moon, but are they all on the same page?
It has become evident that there are significant trust issues emerging from the moonshot pact
16 August 2023 - 18:45
As opposition parties gear up for their convention to unseat the ANC, several key hindrances will need to be removed before they can even get to the crux of how the opposition coalition initiative will look.
One of them is to discuss the glaring trust issues among themselves...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.