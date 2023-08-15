Opposition readies to unseat ANC in 2024
The coming national convention will fuel a bold pact among rival parties, targeting a historic political shake-up as the ANC’s power wanes
15 August 2023 - 17:41
Opposition parties say they are ready to put their political ideologies aside and make a collective effort to topple the ANC at next year’s general elections.
Leaders of the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), ActionSA, United Independent Movement (UIM) and the Spectrum National Party (SNP) have been holding marathon meetings over the past three months to lay the groundwork for an opposition coalition...
