Opposition says 2024 election will be a defining moment for SA
Marking a pre-election first, SA’s opposition leaders rally at Kempton Park, setting sights on ending the ANC’s decades-long reign
16 August 2023 - 12:53
SA is at a crossroads and the only way to save one of Africa’s largest and most industrialised economies is to remove the governing ANC from power, opposition party leaders said as the national convention on the moonshot pact officially got under way in Johannesburg Wednesday.
Leaders of the DA, IFP, Independent South African National Civic Organisation (Isanco), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), ActionSA, United Independent Movement (UIM) and the Spectrum National Party (SNP) briefed the media on their expectations before discussions — which are closed to the media — began...
