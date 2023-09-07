MARK BARNES: Joburg is in very serious trouble but not yet dead
07 September 2023 - 05:00
Is Joburg dead? She isn’t, but there’s enough evidence to conclude that she’s terminally ill.
The recent the fire at the hijacked Usindiso building (death toll over 75). The (methane gas?) explosion that ripped a scar 400m long in Lilian Ngoyi Street. Increasing and more erratic water and electricity shutdowns, for those only few who have access to this infrastructure at all... ..
