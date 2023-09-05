Panyaza Lesufi announces investigation into Joburg fire

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says a commission of inquiry into a fire at a building in Johannesburg will be chaired by retired judge Sisi Khampepe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced a commission of inquiry into the deadly fire at a derelict building in the Johannesburg CBD on August 31 after speaking to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
According to an SABC report, Lesufi said the inquiry will be chaired by retired judge Sisi Khampepe to investigate the circumstances that led to the deaths of 77 people when a fire gutted the hijacked building in downtown Joburg.
“We have appointed the judge, who agreed [to] the terms of reference, and consulted with the mayor of the municipality. There’s no objection and I spoke to the president. He indicated that is the best way of handling this matter,” Lesufi said.
“Whoever needs to appear or submit a report or submit to court, it will be up to the judge. I do not want to influence and want this process to be as independent as possible. It must not be influenced by politics or cover-ups. The process is up to a person who is competent.”
Last week Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.
On Monday, Ramaphosa questioned bylaws not being enforced across cities, and how the laws and regulations designed to protect tenants from arbitrary eviction had been used by criminal “slumlords” to prey on society’s most vulnerable.
Ramaphosa questioned the circumstances in which buildings have become run down, attracting crime and further compounding the problems.
He also questioned the responsibility of owners and landlords of inner-city buildings in Johannesburg and cities around the country that have either been abandoned or fallen into ruin.
In his weekly newsletter the president said answers were needed on how at least 200 people were occupying a building that was not built for housing, was unsafe and had no basic services.
