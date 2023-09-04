AYABONGA CAWE: Decoy narratives overlook drivers of urban decay in SA cities
It will be five years tomorrow that the Bank of Lisbon building was engulfed in flames and three firefighters — Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi — lost their lives. The building — which had housed provincial government departments — and all its 26 floors, was demolished a little over a year later.
Not too far from that building, on the other side of Commissioner Street where Delvers Street meets Albert Street, more than 70 lives were lost last week in the Usindiso building inferno, the most tragic example of the human cost of postapartheid inner-city decay and its link to so many other issues — immigration, housing, unemployment and the enforcement of building regulations, and the challenges of city governance. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.