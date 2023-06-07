Opinion / Columnists

TONY LEON: From Turkey to SA nationalism is key to retaining power

Despite a similar litany of political and economic failures, Ramaphosa might well emulate Erdogan in polls next year

07 June 2023 - 05:00

Imagine a country where, due to the president and his party’s actions and policies, the currency crashes to a record low of 20 to the dollar; where neglected infrastructure and building projects beset by corruption cause damage and death; and the president’s bromance with Vladimir Putin leads to a flight of funds by foreign investors and bondholders.

And just for some insurance, the president and governing party have stacked constitutional, nominally independent, bodies with party cadres. Yet, despite this laundry list of political and economic failures, calamitous in scale and reach, both president and party win re-election convincingly. ..

