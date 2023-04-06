Opinion / Columnists

KHAYA SITHOLE: Treasury’s haste undermines its credibility

If it goes easy on Transnet and Eskom will it activate the same clause to its own benefit?

BL Premium
06 April 2023 - 05:00

Over the past few days the credibility of the National Treasury has been severely undermined by its chaotic approach to the process of granting Eskom exemption from the disclosure provisions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

On March 31 finance minister Enoch Godongwana signed a gazette apparently exempting Eskom from the “disclosure of any irregular expenditure and fruitless and wasteful expenditure that occurred during the financial years in the annual report”. This sought to mirror the concession granted to Transnet in 2022. In lobbying for that exemption Transnet argued that the continued disclosure of historical irregularities in the financial statements contributed to audit reports being qualified, and was creating intractable problems. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.