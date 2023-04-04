EDITORIAL: Eskom exemption: Treasury needs to communicate better

Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
Africa Accelerator gives the world a chance to help the next generation of entrepreneurs
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
With players constantly on the move, it is small wonder the Aussies want to chill in Cape Town in August
In ‘A Woman’s World: 1850-1960’ colourised old photographs shed light on women’s importance
The Treasury did itself no favours with a hopelessly late communications strategy for the release at the weekend of a government gazette which seemed to grant Eskom a three-year exemption from reporting on any corrupt, fraudulent, irregular or wasteful expenditure.
With no explanation forthcoming, the inevitable assumption was that the government planned to use the state of disaster to give the power utility carte blanche to hide any dodgy procurement deals.
As it turns out, the exemption has more to do with the dysfunctions caused by the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and the auditor-general’s often nit-picking approach to state-owned enterprise audits than it does with any desire for secrecy on the part of Treasury or Eskom.
The PFMA requires public entities to declare any “fruitless and wasteful” expenditure, along with any that’s “irregular” for whatever reason. They also obviously have to declare fraud or corruption, as any private company would.
The auditor-general tends to treat any of these as grounds for a qualified audit, even purely technical irregularities where there’s no fraud or misconduct. For Eskom or Transnet, a qualified audit risks breaching covenants with lenders and causing a default and makes it all but impossible to borrow new money. That’s the problem the limited exemption was designed to address. It applies only to fruitless, wasteful or irregular spending, which would now not attract a negative audit finding. Fraud or misconduct still definitely would. Transnet was granted a similar exemption last year. Both entities still have to report transparently on any and all spending.
Why Treasury took its time to issue a statement explaining this in the first place is a mystery. It sure needs to step up its comms.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Eskom exemption: Treasury needs to communicate better
Three-year exemption given to power utility from reporting on corrupt or wasteful expenditure highlights Treasury’s communications weakness
The Treasury did itself no favours with a hopelessly late communications strategy for the release at the weekend of a government gazette which seemed to grant Eskom a three-year exemption from reporting on any corrupt, fraudulent, irregular or wasteful expenditure.
With no explanation forthcoming, the inevitable assumption was that the government planned to use the state of disaster to give the power utility carte blanche to hide any dodgy procurement deals.
As it turns out, the exemption has more to do with the dysfunctions caused by the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and the auditor-general’s often nit-picking approach to state-owned enterprise audits than it does with any desire for secrecy on the part of Treasury or Eskom.
The PFMA requires public entities to declare any “fruitless and wasteful” expenditure, along with any that’s “irregular” for whatever reason. They also obviously have to declare fraud or corruption, as any private company would.
The auditor-general tends to treat any of these as grounds for a qualified audit, even purely technical irregularities where there’s no fraud or misconduct. For Eskom or Transnet, a qualified audit risks breaching covenants with lenders and causing a default and makes it all but impossible to borrow new money. That’s the problem the limited exemption was designed to address. It applies only to fruitless, wasteful or irregular spending, which would now not attract a negative audit finding. Fraud or misconduct still definitely would. Transnet was granted a similar exemption last year. Both entities still have to report transparently on any and all spending.
Why Treasury took its time to issue a statement explaining this in the first place is a mystery. It sure needs to step up its comms.
Cape Town to issue ‘biggest’ tender to get itself out of the dark
Final nods for Eskom transmission firm in the next few weeks
Parties not after silver bullet for load-shedding, but worry over human cost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cape Town to issue ‘biggest’ tender to get itself out of the dark
Final nods for Eskom transmission firm in the next few weeks
Parties not after silver bullet for load-shedding, but worry over human cost
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.