Eskom exemption notice withdrawal is temporary, Godongwana says

The finance minister clarified the status of the withdrawal in reply to questions by MPs

05 April 2023 - 15:18 Linda Ensor

The withdrawal of the notice exempting Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful irregular expenditure in its annual financial statements for three years will be temporary while the Treasury engages with the auditor-general on including tighter checks and balances, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday.

He anticipated a revised exemption notice under the Public Finance Management Act to be gazetted by the time the audit of Eskom’s financial statements by Deloitte begins in May...

