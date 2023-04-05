Eskom exemption notice withdrawal is temporary, Godongwana says

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
The finance minister clarified the status of the withdrawal in reply to questions by MPs
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Energy giant Shell was the first major company to branch into offsets development
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
London judge finds former Russian finance minister has not proved his case against Oleg Deripaska
She has run a few Comrades Marathons too but says she is ‘done on that front now’
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
The withdrawal of the notice exempting Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful irregular expenditure in its annual financial statements for three years will be temporary while the Treasury engages with the auditor-general on including tighter checks and balances, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday.
He anticipated a revised exemption notice under the Public Finance Management Act to be gazetted by the time the audit of Eskom’s financial statements by Deloitte begins in May...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom exemption notice withdrawal is temporary, Godongwana says
The finance minister clarified the status of the withdrawal in reply to questions by MPs
The withdrawal of the notice exempting Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful irregular expenditure in its annual financial statements for three years will be temporary while the Treasury engages with the auditor-general on including tighter checks and balances, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday.
He anticipated a revised exemption notice under the Public Finance Management Act to be gazetted by the time the audit of Eskom’s financial statements by Deloitte begins in May...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.