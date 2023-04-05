National

Eskom exemption notice to be withdrawn, says Enoch Godongwana

The withdrawal follows an uproar that the exemption would close down transparency on corruption

05 April 2023 - 09:38 Linda Ensor

The notice gazetted on Friday that exempts Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, will be withdrawn, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced on Wednesday.

The withdrawal follows a public uproar over the exemption, which critics said would serve to conceal the corruption that has become rife in Eskom...

