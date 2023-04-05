JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said the market's odds of a recession have increased
The notice gazetted on Friday that exempts Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, will be withdrawn, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced on Wednesday.
The withdrawal follows a public uproar over the exemption, which critics said would serve to conceal the corruption that has become rife in Eskom...
Eskom exemption notice to be withdrawn, says Enoch Godongwana
The withdrawal follows an uproar that the exemption would close down transparency on corruption
The notice gazetted on Friday that exempts Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, will be withdrawn, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced on Wednesday.
The withdrawal follows a public uproar over the exemption, which critics said would serve to conceal the corruption that has become rife in Eskom...
