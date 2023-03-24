Fed chair’s dovish comments spurs investor hopes that further monetary tightening could be placed on hold
Susan Woolf has focused on housing, labour and the impact of segregation on urban design and transport systems
Government’s sweetened wage offer to 7.5% will make it harder for the Treasury to achieve fiscal sustainability
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Second-largest shareholder says WeBuyCars and Nutun have ‘excellent long-term prospects’
Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
TikTok says ‘misguided’ action based on misconceptions about the company
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
JONNY STEINBERG: Wounded and weakened Ramaphosa likely to survive the wars
The Phala Phala scandal has taught that somebody with ill intent stands next to him wherever he goes
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears likely to survive Phala Phala. He is safe from the public protector, from the SA Revenue Service and most likely from the Reserve Bank. As for the Hawks investigation, it may go on forever.
The scandal has weakened him immeasurably, but he has decided that being a weakened president is better than being a former president. Wounded, he goes on. ..
