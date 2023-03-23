Opinion / Columnists

KHAYA SITHOLE: The optics of coincidences

South Africans will wonder how Eskom eased load-shedding on day of the EFF protest

23 March 2023 - 05:00 Khaya Sithole

This week the EFF’s game of political optics entered its latest episode of mass mobilisation. A few weeks earlier the party had announced its call for a national shutdown, premised on two issues — one legitimate and the other fanciful.

The energy crisis, which has condemned the country to eternal rolling blackouts and continues to shed a significant slice of economic output, is an issue that resonates with all South Africans. ..

