Ramokgopa says power cuts make SA a hard sell

The electricity minister is on a weeklong tour to assess national power stations

21 March 2023 - 23:03 Thando Maeko

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has conceded that constant rolling blackouts make SA a hard sell ahead of the last leg of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R1.2-trillion investment drive. 

Since 2018, R1.14-trillion has been pledged by domestic and international investors through successive instalments of the SA Investment Conference. The last round will be held in Johannesburg in April.  ..

