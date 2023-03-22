News & Fox

PODCAST: What was that EFF?

22 March 2023 - 09:30

​The EFF’s national shutdown on Monday was a political failure and, if anything, argues Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, would end up strengthening the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hand if it is ever repeated.

Who would have thought a politician normally as tactically astute as Julius Malema could be so easily thwarted?

The truth may be though that South Africans are not easily roused to revolution. In our history the hardest battles have been fought to retain power or privilege, not to gain them.

“Casting yourself as a champion of the poor limits you to that fraction of poor people who have given up believing they can do things for themselves,” says Bruce.

Also read:

EDITORIAL: EFF’s theatre of desperation

The security sector did show it had learnt something since July 2021 — even though there was lots of advance warning for this protest
Opinion
1 day ago

JOHN ENDRES: EFF’s mass protest turns out to be a damp squib

The issues on which the EFF campaigns, while not irrelevant, tend to be low on the list of priorities for South Africans, which is reflected in the ...
Opinion
1 day ago

EFF-led protests were bad for SA, says Business Unity SA

But some analysts say the protests, which were held with few incidents, are a worthwhile wake-up call for the ANC and good for democracy
National
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: The EFF’s limits

The party’s failure to engage the public imagination with its grandiose ‘national shutdown’ is a blow to its leadership
Opinion
11 hours ago
