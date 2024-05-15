EDITORIAL: Business, state partnership is for the good of all
15 May 2024 - 05:00
Amid the drama and uncertainty of the run-up to May 29, last week’s joint briefing by business and government on progress in their partnership to fix the economy came as an important reminder of the work that is still to be done after the election — and of the success of the work that has already been done.
SA is uniquely lucky in having a private sector which has proved willing to step up to work with the government to address national crises, first during the Covid-19 pandemic and then again last year, as the crises in electricity and transport threatened to pitch the economy deep into recession...
