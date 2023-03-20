National

Malema and supporters camp outside Ramaphosa’s official Pretoria residence

The EFF protests will continue until midnight

20 March 2023 - 19:51

After hours of marching, singing and scores of EFF members arriving in buses at Pretoria’s Church Square on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema made an appearance.

Surrounded by a sea of red, he told supporters the national shutdown was a success despite the heavy police presence...

