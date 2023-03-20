Politics

EFF says state is targeting its leaders to stifle protests

The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office

20 March 2023 - 14:26 Hajra Omarjee

The EFF says its leaders have been targeted without warrants of arrest, in a bid to stifle its protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the privatisation of Eskom.  

“Police are targeting leaders of the EFF. We know what we are doing. We [are] not apologetic. We are not fearful,” EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has said.  ..

