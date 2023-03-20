The initial slump was halted as investors digested the support efforts and the pace at which they had come, while the European Stoxx 600 index moved into positive territory
The team were hoping in vain that bringing the truth about the fake intelligence to the UN Security Council might prevent the 2003 war
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
Price increases, higher transport costs and greater spending on diesel to minimise the impact of power cuts hit forestry and sawmill company
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for nationwide protests against President William Ruto, whom he accuses of cheating in 2022’s election
The Lions and the Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence
Five cars topped the R1m mark, including a locally built BMW 333i.
The EFF says its leaders have been targeted without warrants of arrest, in a bid to stifle its protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the privatisation of Eskom.
“Police are targeting leaders of the EFF. We know what we are doing. We [are] not apologetic. We are not fearful,” EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has said. ..
EFF says state is targeting its leaders to stifle protests
