National

Tshwane a ghost town as EFF-led protests in full swing

EFF supporters are expected to be addressed by their leaders in Church Square

BL Premium
20 March 2023 - 13:45 Luyolo Mkentane

SA’s biggest metros resembled ghost towns on Monday as the EFF, the country’s third-largest political party, embarked on protests to demand an end to load-shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

There was heightened security in the capital city Tshwane, where a large contingent of police officers and soldiers carrying assault rifles kept a close watch on proceedings around the Church Square precinct where the red berets expect to be addressed by their leaders...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.