Like the earth they inhabit, societies have fault lines. Former finance minister Trevor Manuel spoke to these fractures last Friday in his keynote address to the gala dinner to mark the 30th anniversary of Thebe Investment Corporation.
He drew on the words of former US president John Kennedy and Financial Times columnist Martin Wolf. Kennedy warned in his 1961 inaugural address that if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Trevor Manuel raises the alarm over poverty and inequality
Socioeconomic fractures are threatening economic and social stability, former finance minister warns
Like the earth they inhabit, societies have fault lines. Former finance minister Trevor Manuel spoke to these fractures last Friday in his keynote address to the gala dinner to mark the 30th anniversary of Thebe Investment Corporation.
He drew on the words of former US president John Kennedy and Financial Times columnist Martin Wolf. Kennedy warned in his 1961 inaugural address that if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich...
