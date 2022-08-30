×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Spur set for a post-Covid recovery year amid high competition

Business is largely back to where it was before pandemic, but levels are erratic

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 15:52 CHRIS GILMOUR

Like many other hospitality companies, Spur will look back on 2022 as the post-Covid recovery year. Though business is largely back to where it was prepandemic, new trading patterns are emerging in the casual dining and fast food industry, and levels are erratic.

Overall, the hospitality industry is indexing below prepandemic levels, unlike many other industries that have now surpassed their prepandemic levels. However, the takeaway industry has shown a faster recovery than casual dining. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.