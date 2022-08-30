The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
Like many other hospitality companies, Spur will look back on 2022 as the post-Covid recovery year. Though business is largely back to where it was prepandemic, new trading patterns are emerging in the casual dining and fast food industry, and levels are erratic.
Overall, the hospitality industry is indexing below prepandemic levels, unlike many other industries that have now surpassed their prepandemic levels. However, the takeaway industry has shown a faster recovery than casual dining.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Spur set for a post-Covid recovery year amid high competition
Business is largely back to where it was before pandemic, but levels are erratic
Like many other hospitality companies, Spur will look back on 2022 as the post-Covid recovery year. Though business is largely back to where it was prepandemic, new trading patterns are emerging in the casual dining and fast food industry, and levels are erratic.
Overall, the hospitality industry is indexing below prepandemic levels, unlike many other industries that have now surpassed their prepandemic levels. However, the takeaway industry has shown a faster recovery than casual dining. ..
