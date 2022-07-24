×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands’ ‘signature eateries’ back to business as usual

Turn ’n Tender, Salsa, Vovo Telo and House of Coffees have been profitable in the four months to June

BL Premium
24 July 2022 - 18:19 Katharine Child

Famous Brands’ sit-down “signature” restaurants — including  Turn ’n Tender, Salsa, Vovo Telo and House of Coffees — have been profitable in the four months to June, it said in a voluntary update at its Friday AGM.

After lockdowns and repeated alcohol sales bans in SA, these businesses have lagged what Famous Brands calls its “leading brands” that include many takeaway and more affordable fast food brands such as Steers, Debonairs, Fishaways, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.