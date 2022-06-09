JAMIE CARR: Steaks are still high for Famous Brands

In his retelling of the story of the Destruction of Sennacherib, Lord Byron kicks off the action by suggesting that “The Assyrian came down like the wolf on the fold”, which is clearly reminiscent of the attitude of the loyal SA consumer to his steak and chips on a Friday night. Things didn’t go well for the Assyrian after the timely intervention of the Angel of Death, and while it is unlikely that the A of D will be putting in an appearance at your local Steers, it does seem that vanishing disposable income is putting pressure on locals’ ability to indulge in their favourite carnivorous experience.

Competition in the quick service and casual dining restaurant sector for the punters’ dwindling supply of loot is set to get ever more red in tooth and claw, and this will play into the hands of operations with the scale and operational expertise to grind their less well-resourced competitors into the dust. Famous Brands has 2,470 restaurants in SA as well as a smattering in the...