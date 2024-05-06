NKOSANA THOBELA: A tribute to the father of black business Sam Motsuenyane

The late Sam Motsuenyane is pictured at the funeral of Richard Maponya at the University of Johannesburg Soweto campus, January 14 2020. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FANI MAHUNTSI
Among struggle activists dedicated to alleviating the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality Sam Motsuenyane stands out as being among the pioneering towers and leaders of black business.
A visionary extraordinaire, he built many institutions during a period in SA’s history when it was almost unthinkable to do so.
Most notable among these are his co-founding of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) and African Bank. A man who dedicated his lifetime to serving his people and nation, Motsuenyane will not only be remembered behind high walls, but also among the ordinary folks where his roots were deeply entrenched.
Despite facing many challenges and obstacles, he remained dedicated to the cause of economic development, equal opportunities for all and social justice. His work among ordinary South Africans can be seen in the numerous projects he spearheaded in areas such as agriculture in Gauteng, the North West and Mpumalanga.
Motsuenyane was a dedicated agronomist who believed that agriculture was one of the key drivers of economic growth and development in SA.
He worked tirelessly in socioeconomic development to bring to reality the promise of the current political dispensation and uplifting marginalised communities. It was his drive and passion to see the participation of Africans in the mainstream economy that led to the founding of African Bank, a vehicle that was meant to provide much-needed financial support to black entrepreneurs with eased terms and access.
A true icon and intellectual with a propensity for ethical leadership, he also contributed immensely to black economic empowerment and mentored many business executives, as well as entrepreneurs.
His passion for justice and equality evolved to serving in the first post-apartheid parliament before later becoming SA’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia. His contribution to the development of marginalised businesses and work done in different communities across SA could never have gone unnoticed, hence he was deservedly awarded the Order of the Baobab for service in business, the economy and community service.
The Bpi Foundation joins scores of people in our nation, on the African continent and throughout the world in mourning the loss of this great son of the soil and leader. It is with a heavy heart that we pay tribute to this great leader, teacher, mentor, intellectual, pioneer, farmer and businessman, who worked tirelessly for the benefit of others both in business and politics.
We are deeply touched and saddened by the passing of our stalwart and father of black business. We are, however, comforted and take solace in the appreciation that the contribution he has made to the economic development of SA, and the foundation he laid for people of African origin in particular, will continue to be felt and celebrated for many generations to come.
We should all be deeply and eternally grateful for the immense contribution he made to the economic development of SA, and appreciate the gift his family shared with us as a nation. We will always remember him as a true pioneer, a visionary, an astute businessman, a dedicated agronomist and a man committed to justice. His legacy will continue to inspire generations.
• Thobela is the executive director of the Bpi Foundation NPC, businessman, former treasurer of Nafcoc Gauteng and a former national council member of Nafcoc.
