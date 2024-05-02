JUSTICE MALALA: Sam Motsuenyane was a leader who got things done
He was the best kind of South African
I grew up in an area which had no high school, so my fellow pupils and I had to take the bus from our small village in Hammanskraal to township schools nearby. My journey was an hour-and-a-half trek, every weekday morning and afternoon, from Hammanskraal, through Winterveldt, to Mabopane. This was in the 1980s.
That’s when I first heard about Sam Motsuenyane, reading about him in the Sowetan newspaper we would share on the long trip back home from school. His name and face would often pop up in the newspaper. The editor, Aggrey Klaaste, would tell us that if you wanted something done, and done brilliantly and with dedication, then you should set Motsuenyane to do it...
