Municipal grid collapse next crisis front, says Ramokgopa
Power utility’s improvement shines light on dire municipal power infrastructure
06 May 2024 - 19:45
Over the past five weeks, data from Eskom and economic indicators have started pointing to an easing in SA’s electricity crisis that has been a drag on growth since 2022.
As the electricity supply from Eskom begins to stabilise, the focus has shifted to the causes of power cuts at municipal level, which the minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Monday described as “acute”...
