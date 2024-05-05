TEBOGO KHAAS: In praise of Motsuenyane’s ethical, empathetic legacy
Let us not merely pay lip service to his memory but rather commit ourselves to the realisation of his vision for a more equitable and just society
In the annals of South African history, the story of black entrepreneurship is both a testament to resilience and a struggle against formidable odds. At the heart of this narrative lies the indomitable spirit of individuals like the late Dr Sam Mokgethi Motsuenyane, whose journey from humble beginnings to becoming a titan of commerce and industry is emblematic of hope, selflessness, and ethical leadership.
Born into a modest family in rural North West, Motsuenyane’s early years saw him herding cattle and tending to white farms alongside his father. However, his thirst for knowledge propelled him beyond the confines of his upbringing, leading him to pursue a formal education despite apartheid’s oppressive limits and dire financial circumstances...
