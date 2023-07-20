SHAWN HAGEDORN: Ditch localisation policy to create jobs for youth
SA’s deepest economic woes such as entrenched unemployment cannot be remedied without a broad policy reset
President Xi Jinping wants to pivot China’s economy to favour domestic-led growth but recent data suggests it is unworkable. For similar reasons, our deepest economic woes can’t be remedied without a broad policy reset.
Countries avoid ultra-elevated youth unemployment as it is so resistant to solutions and socially destabilising. China’s is ruffled by youth unemployment now exceeding 20%. Ours is three times higher...
