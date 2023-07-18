Nestlé’s R79m Tshwane investment aims to boost localisation
About 90% of expected 5,000-7,000 tonnes annual production will be for SA use and the rest exported
18 July 2023 - 19:56
Food and beverage conglomerate Nestlé has injected R79m into establishing a manufacturing plant in Tshwane to produce its range of coffee mixers and serve as a platform to export into the region.
Despite the cost of doing business in SA increasing exponentially owing to structural issues such as unstable power and water supply, Nestlé SA says the country remains a gateway for trade with the rest of Africa...
