MICHAEL AVERY: Tribunal puts a pox on Patel’s public interest conditions
It is hard to say how many firms were put off acquiring SA businesses by long merger reviews or prospect of hijacking
In a welcome development for business, the Competition Tribunal has finally provided valuable insights into the application of public interest conditions in mergers. These conditions, outlined in the Competition Act, have gained a worrying prominence in recent years, leading to a surge in their implementation.
A closer examination of this trend reveals the growing influence of the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) and the Competition Commission, particularly since the introduction of trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s “Policy Statement on localisation for jobs and industrial growth” in May 2021...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now