Q&A: SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac
Rivett-Carnac speaks to Business Day about a collaboration designed to intensify localisation
14 July 2023 - 05:00
SA Breweries (SAB) initially partnered up with Kwande Capital — the first black industrialists in the glass industry — four years ago to acquire Isanti Glass for R1.5bn from Nampak, as part of a bid to use the strength of its procurement to transform industries.
Business Day caught up with SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac at the Roodekop factory for an update on the collaboration, which was designed to intensify localisation...
