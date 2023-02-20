Opinion

CARTOON: Bare-bones budget

20 February 2023 - 10:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, February 20 2023
Monday, February 20 2023

MICHAEL AVERY: Mr Minister, it’s time to ditch exchange controls

Unleash the power of the private sector to pull SA back from the precipice
Opinion
9 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: A delicate balance between rhetoric and realism

Godongwana’s positive surprises will be limited, with the outlook bleak for the next three years
Opinion
9 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We are expecting a credible budget with news of reforms that will grow our economy

Ridding the public service of corrupt and inept officials must happen faster and reforms are desperately needed to cut red tape for business
Opinion
9 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Godongwana’s budget in the spotlight

Market apprehensive about possibility of large portion of Eskom’s debt being absorbed into sovereign balance sheet
Economy
22 hours ago

WATCH: Budget 2023 — what to expect

Business Day TV speaks to Hilary Joffe, Business Day’s editor-at-large
Economy
4 days ago
Friday, February 17 2023
Friday, February 17 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: A Victorian solution for our ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Why Stormers and struggling Lions are ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MAXINE SELMER-OLSEN: A case for the four-day work ...
Opinion
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Holding thumbs for progress in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: More action needed to combat our ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.