Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We are expecting a credible budget with news of reforms that will grow our economy

Ridding the public service of corrupt and inept officials must happen faster and reforms are desperately needed to cut red tape for business

BL Premium
20 February 2023 - 05:00 Busisiwe Mavuso

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has earned respect for his commitment to ensuring fiscal and debt sustainability through a fiscal consolidation trajectory.

Though we expect him to stick to this policy when he tables his eagerly awaited budget speech this week, there will be major risks to expenditure from the expected bailout of Eskom, as well as the public sector wage bill...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.