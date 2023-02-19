Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Godongwana’s budget in the spotlight

Finance minister is expected to highlight better-than-expected fiscal performance over the past year and note good spending control

BL Premium
19 February 2023 - 16:00 Thuletho Zwane

The focus will be on finance minister Enoch Godongwana this week as he tables the budget in parliament on Wednesday. 

Godongwana is expected to highlight the better-than-expected fiscal performance over the past year and note good spending control and strong tax collection during the period. He is expected to emphasise the relatively strong GDP growth for 2022 as well as a slightly better budget deficit...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.