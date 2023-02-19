The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Godongwana’s budget in the spotlight
Finance minister is expected to highlight better-than-expected fiscal performance over the past year and note good spending control
The focus will be on finance minister Enoch Godongwana this week as he tables the budget in parliament on Wednesday.
Godongwana is expected to highlight the better-than-expected fiscal performance over the past year and note good spending control and strong tax collection during the period. He is expected to emphasise the relatively strong GDP growth for 2022 as well as a slightly better budget deficit...
