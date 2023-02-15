Primary dealers placed R16.8bn worth of orders at the weekly auction — more than four times the R3.9bn of securities on offer, the Reserve Bank says
The government’s plans are also not compliant with the binding constitutional criteria set by the Constitutional Court for our anti-corruption entity
MEC David Maynier is working with police to ensure that thousands of pupils can return to school
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The former Absa CEO and head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team joins on May 1
But the Tyre Importers Association has warned such duties will make it difficult for financially constrained consumers to afford new tyres
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Sturgeon steered her SNP to unrivalled dominance in Scotland and built on her popular support with her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
Iranian-American billionaire reportedly working with a consortium of investors and an offer is likely within weeks
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his budget speech on February 22, which aims to strike a balance between competing spending priorities and limited resources. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s editor-at-large, Hilary Joffe, about her budget expectations.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Budget 2023 — what to expect
Business Day TV speaks to Hilary Joffe, Business Day’s editor-at-large
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his budget speech on February 22, which aims to strike a balance between competing spending priorities and limited resources. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s editor-at-large, Hilary Joffe, about her budget expectations.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Alarm bells ring from deep inside presidency
Credible budget will be a big ask, say economists
CLAIRE BISSEKER: What to expect from next week’s national budget
GRAY MAGUIRE: Pity Godongwana who has to stack up the money against the rhetoric
SA likely to suffer technical recession in 2023, says Absa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.