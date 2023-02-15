WATCH: Budget 2023 — what to expect

Economy

15 February 2023 - 16:22
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his budget speech on February 22, which aims to strike a balance between competing spending priorities and limited resources. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s editor-at-large, Hilary Joffe, about her budget expectations.

