Pernod Ricard accused of making $23m in illegal profits in India

An investigating agency has also accused the French spirits group in court documents of conspiring to sway New Delhi’s liquor policy

20 February 2023 - 09:44 Arpan Chaturvedi and Aditya Kalra

New Delhi — An Indian investigating agency has accused French spirits group Pernod Ricard in court documents of illegally making profits in India of $23m by giving false price information and conspiring in an email campaign to sway New Delhi city’s liquor policy.

The latest accusations against Pernod by India’s financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, detailed in the agency’s 14,000-page filing of January 6 in a New Delhi court, formally name the French group’s local unit as an accused...

