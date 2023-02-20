Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL AVERY: Mr Minister, it’s time to ditch exchange controls

Unleash the power of the private sector to pull SA back from the precipice

20 February 2023 - 05:06 Michael Avery

Dear finance minister Enoch Godongwana,

While you are busy putting the finishing touches to your second main budget, I’m sure you don’t need reminding that every tick of the clock without progress on impactful economic reform is a moment wasted to unleash the power of the private sector to pull SA back from the precipice — and wrench the beloved country from the tightening grip of the various mafias...

