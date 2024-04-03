Worst four corruption hotspots are Gauteng, KZN, Free State and Western Cape
Corruption Watch says since its inception over 12 years ago, it has received over 46,900 complaints of alleged corruption
03 April 2024 - 13:26
SA’s economic powerhouses of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, together with Free State, have been described as hotspots for monitoring corruption by anticorruption body Corruption Watch, highlighting how firmly entrenched the scourge is on one of Africa’s largest and most industrialised economies.
In its annual report released Wednesday, titled Changing the Landscape, Corruption Watch, which is a local chapter of global anticorruption body Transparency International, said since its inception more than 12 years ago it had received more than 46,900 complaints of alleged corruption...
